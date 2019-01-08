Cool and Clean

West Coast Plumbing & Air owners provide customers with life essentials

By Alison Stanton

As co-owners of West Coast Plumbing & Air, Michelle Ricart and her husband John Ricart IV offer plumbing and HVAC services to residential and commercial customers.

“We provide all plumbing and HVAC services from garbage disposals and toilet repairs to barbecue gas lines,” Michelle says, adding they also service all HVAC components including gas furnaces, AC freestanding units and chillers.

“We even do duct work and add attic insulation. We service single-family homes, mobile homes, restaurants, apartments, hotels and multi-story high-rises.”

What the couple enjoys most about their work, Michelle says, is the sense of satisfaction they get from knowing they are assisting their customers with two essential needs in the Valley: cool air and clean water.

“Plumbing and cooling are not luxuries – they are life support, mostly during our Phoenix summers. Clean and healthy drinking water is now more important than ever, and we try to service and educate as much as we can,” she says.

The married couple first opened West Coast Plumbing & Air in 2006. While John works in the field, Michelle manages the office.

“Before opening our business, my husband worked for a competitor, and he was sent to me as a plumber through my home warranty for a shower leak, so that is how we met,” Michelle says, adding they serve many customers in the 85085 area as well as throughout the Valley, including downtown Phoenix, Tempe, Chandler and out west to Buckeye.

As for what helps set their business apart from the competition, Michelle says she and her husband are proud to hire the best technicians in the industry. “We seek out and hire top-tier employees, and we constantly strive to learn and grow within our trade and the community,” she says.

“We also give back to our community as much as we can by sponsoring the local school PTSA events, giving back directly to teachers to stock their classrooms, sponsoring 85085 neighborhood block parties and giving to many local charities.”

As natives of the Phoenix area, Michelle says she and her husband always enjoy it when friends from their elementary and high school days call them to service their residences or commercial properties.

When Michelle and John are not busy running West Coast Plumbing & Air, they enjoy spending time with their two children – Ava, 10, and Max, 8 – along with their small menagerie of pets that includes a desert tortoise who was named 85085 magazine’s “Cutest Pet” in 2017.

“We have been Fireside 85085 residents since 2011 and we have numerous repeat customers and referrals. Our main goal is to establish long-term, repeat customers,” Michelle says.

West Coast Plumbing & Air is located at 23309 N. 17th Drive, Suite 118 in Phoenix. For more information, call 623-582-1117 or visit westcoastplumbingandair.com.