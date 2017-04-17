Contour You

North Scottsdale couple brings a wealth of medical experience to body contouring clinic.

By Kristin Caliendo and Sondra Barr

Dee Siverhus absolutely loves the sunshine, the outdoors, and playing golf. And, like many of her patients, she knows all about wanting to look good in the latest golf skirts. She also knows that with age and the effects of the sun’s powerful rays, nature is not always on our sides.

For this reason, Dee and her husband, Scott W. Siverhus, M.D., M.S., a board-certified orthopedic surgeon, founded North Scottsdale’s Contour You, a laser certified body contouring center that offers customized body sculpting solutions. By combining the power of freezing fat, body contouring/skin tightening with radio frequency and ultrasound, Contour You offers effective non-invasive services to fit your body to achieve your desired results.

As the surgical first assistant and manager of clinical operations for Contour You, Dee brings 30 years of operating room experience, practice management, and clinical research coordination to Contour You. Her surgical experience gives her the advantage of appreciating the body from an anatomical and surgical standpoint, while her artistic eye allows her to visual the ideal body contouring outcomes. “I know the anatomy of the body from the inside out,” says Dee, which she says is indispensable for good body contouring.

“Our demographic consists mostly of people ages 35 to 70 and, although they work out, there’s still a lingering of fat they would like to see disappear. Unfortunately sun damage adds to the aging factor as well, but with advanced technology, we are now able to provide patients with non-invasive treatments that give great results with little to no downtime,” says Dee.

There are numerous devices on the market that promise to make the fat melt away and an even greater number of clinics that promise to deliver great results, but not all devices are created equal and the industry has become laden with clinicians that lack training and experience.

Dee earned a certified surgical first assisting degree from Northern Kentucky University. She spent 15 years at the Christ Hospital in Cincinnati working side by side with surgeons in the operating room. Dee is also certified in body contouring as a certified laser technician and certified Coolscupting clinician. This experience, coupled with that of her husband, a fellowship trained, board-certified orthopedic surgeon and certified laser safety officer, as well as a certified Coolsculpting Clinician, who serves as the medical director for Contour You, means they bring invaluable hands-on experience to their patients. Meanwhile, also on staff is Diana Landmeier, RN, who holds a bachelors of science in nursing. She is also trained and certified in Coolsculpting and medical lasers along with advanced injectable Botox and fillers. Their over 60 years of combined medical and surgical experience means safety is always first and foremost.

In addition to offering Coolscupting, Contour You also offers the services of the award-winning Exilis Ultra, a state-of-the-art radio frequency device that provides virtually pain free removal of stubborn fat in smaller areas of the face and neck, helps to improve skin tone, and is FDA-cleared for the temporary reduction of cellulite.

“Non-invasive techniques for skin tightening can be done virtually anywhere on the body, including the most popular areas such as the neck, midface, eyes, forehead, and décolletage; we also do a lot of work on the anterior thighs––an area some people don’t even realize we can do without invasive surgery,” says Dee.

Every treatment plan varies based on a patient’s goals. Treatment plans vary from four, six, or eight cycles, depending on how much fat one wishes to reduce. Results are typical after six cycles and Dee is up front and honest about what to expect. She explains that people who are considering these procedures should do their research and avoid bargain shopping online for deals.

Over the years, Dee’s seen patients come into Contour You to fix the bad work they’ve had done elsewhere. Undesirable results usually stem from lack of training. If a technician doesn’t have the necessary experience or certifications, a patient can develop lumps in treated areas and other side effects. “It takes a skilled clinician to achieve smooth, natural results,” Dee says. “The goal is to look like you haven’t had anything done.”

Dee is excited about moving from Contour You’s current location to a new 2,000-square-foot storefront in the prominent AJ’s Plaza on the corner of Pinnacle Peak and Pima roads. The enhanced facility, slated for a May 15 grand opening, will boast a gorgeous design and four treatment rooms, which will allow ample space and opportunity to offer a full line of services such as chemical peels, microdermabrasion, dermaplaning, injectables, and the Sciton’s Forever Young BBL laser that treats hyper pigmentation, rosacea, spider veins, and cherry angiomas.

The reasoning for their opening Contour You in North Scottsdale is simple––it’s an area dear to the Siverhus’ hearts. Dee and her husband take full advantage of living in the area. They enjoy playing golf at Desert Mountain when they’re not working. “I have truly loved building this business. It can be stressful at times and feel as if I live, breathe, and sleep it (Contour You),” says Dee, but outside of the practice, her kids, golfing, hiking and enjoying the outdoors make for a great life in the North Valley.