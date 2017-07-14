Coconut French Toast

Mama G reinvents a breakfast favorite.

This simple and unique French toast recipe lives up to its full potential.

Unlike traditional French toast, this delectable breakfast dish utilizes coconut milk for an inventive twist and ground coriander for a beautiful nutty aroma. Coupled with savory cinnamon, the flavors are irresistible.

I created this quick and easy recipe by accident one morning using ingredients I had on hand. Delighted with the results, I had to share what I consider the only French toast recipe you’ll ever need from here on out.

Mama G’s Coconut French Toast

Servings: 1 Slice

Yield: 8 Slices

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cooking Time: About 8 minutes

1 Tbs. olive oil and butter for frying

1 large round loaf of homestyle bread

2 cups coconut milk

3 eggs, beaten

1 Tbs. pure vanilla extract

2 cups powdered sugar

2 Tbs. cinnamon

1 tsp. ground coriander

½ tsp. kosher salt

Large cast-iron pan

Preheat pan to medium high for 15 minutes.

Slice bread into 1-inch slices.

Mix coconut milk, eggs, and vanilla.

Fold in powdered sugar, cinnamon, coriander, and salt.

Coat bread in the mixture and then place it into the hot pan with olive oil and butter. Make sure to allow for space between each slice.

Cook toast on each side until golden. The powdered sugar makes the edges of the bread caramelized.

Remove and dust with more powdered sugar.

Serve with warm maple syrup.



TIPS

Bring ingredients to room temperature.

Make sure the bread is dry.

This one tip is a big deal. When you beat the eggs, make sure the albumen (whites) are mixed in with the yolks. You don’t want excess white hanging from the toast after you cook it. Don’t tell, but I use the hand mixer. Don’t over mix.

The reason I use powdered sugar is because it dissolves quickly. Granulated sugar falls to the bottom. Isn’t this a great tip I just gave you? I’m kind of proud of myself that I know some stuff.

Yes, add extra powdered sugar on top of the hot toast after you remove it from the pan. There is no such thing as “too sweet.”

Make sure you preheat your pan. If the pan is not hot enough, the French toast will seep when it hits the pan.

Please use cast-iron, It creates the goodness.