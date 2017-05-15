Beef Stroganoff

For a comforting weeknight dinner, try Mama G’s family classic.

Beef stroganoff is a sturdy dish of beef sautéed and served in a sour cream sauce.

The unusual name of this dish is courtesy of Count Pavel Stroganov. The count was a noted gourmet and 19th century diplomat.

My quick and easy recipe calls for McCormick beef stroganoff sauce mix. This recipe was beloved by my great grandmother and passed down. She had eight hungry mouths to feed each night, so semi homemade meals were the perfect solution. This one pot meal proved to be her perfect go-to dish. You won’t be able to resist the flavor. Even if you don’t have eight children, this recipe is a guaranteed family favorite.

Beef Stroganoff

Servings: 1 cup

Yield: Serves 4–6

Prep time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 packages of McCormick beef stroganoff sauce mix. No substitutions

2 cups fresh water

1 package extra wide homestyle noodles. No substitutions

4 Tbs. olive oil

3 Tbs. butter.

1 large white onion, evenly diced

8 oz. package sliced baby bella mushrooms.

16 oz. sirloin, sliced against the grain.

2 cups whole sour cream.

sea salt and freshly ground pepper to taste. Season in the beginning and then add, to taste

parsley, for garnish, if desired

Method

Mix two cups fresh water with two packages of stroganoff sauce mix and set this to the side.

In a separate pan, boil noodles.

Preheat cast-iron pan on medium high for 15 minutes.

Pour olive oil into the pan and allow it to heat for two minutes.

Put the butter into the hot pan with the oil and stir.

Put the diced onion into hot pan and brown until golden.

Add room temperature mushrooms and continue to brown/caramelize the mixture for about five minutes. Continue to stir to prevent burning.

Push the onions and mushrooms to the side and add room temperature beef that you’ve dried with a paper towel into the hot pan. I like to sear the whole steak.

Sear about two minutes without moving the beef.

Turn the beef over and sear the other side for one to two minutes.

You want a quick caramelized sear that will maintain tenderness. Overcooking will toughen the beef.

Add sauce mix and water into the pan and stir well. Use a folding method so you don’t break the food down.

Add sour cream and stir well using folding method.

Scrape solids from sides and bottom of pan to release flavor bits. This is key.

Simmer until ready to eat, but not too long or the sauce will reduce.

Serve with wonderful homestyle noodles.

TIPS

Feel free to use more oil and butter, if needed.

This dish is so simple. However, use caution so veggies don’t burn. This will ruin the dish.

The key to this dish is caramelize. Scrape the sides and bottom of the pan to release flavor bits.

Caramelize: The browning of sugar, a process used in cooking to get a nutty flavor and brown color. As the process occurs, chemicals release to produce the caramel flavor.

It’s best to plate the noodles and then pour the sauce over the noodles. If you first mix them together, it’ll ruin the dish.

Temper (taking the chill of proteins and produce) meat and vegetables at least a half an hour before caramelizing.

If you try to cook the meat and mushrooms when they are cold, the dish won’t cook well.

When it comes to cooking pasta, rinsing is one of the great debates. Drain the noodles and then sprinkle olive oil over the pasta.

Feel free to use more mushrooms. I can never get enough mushrooms. I always add more. I had to add an appropriate amount for the recipe. I don’t want you to add so many that it absorbs all your sauce. I toss the ingredients in and then figure out how much I used. It’s my creative side that takes over.

Use the best cut of steak possible. An alternate cooking method I use is to dry the meat and cook it whole. Then, slice it against the grain once it rests. Then, add it back into the mix. See what works best for you.

Salt and pepper as desired. Basic salt and pepper add so much flavor. I use too much salt when I cook, I’m a bad salt influence.