A Day at the Races

Arizona’s biggest Kentucky Derby Party offers live action and betting at Turf Paradise.

By Julia De Simone

Whether you’re wearing a one-of-a-kind hat, sipping away at mint juleps, or just taking in the scenery, Arizona’s biggest Kentucky Derby party is where the action is on Cinco de Mayo. The Stella Artois Derby DayClub at Turf Paradise is the only local event offering live action and betting.

Held on Sat., May 5 at Turf Paradise in Phoenix, the DayClub opens at 10:30 a.m. with live racing starting at 11:30 a.m. The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast at the track and inside the DayClub at 3:24 p.m.

“We’ve been able to carve out a great niche in the Valley,” says Jason Rose, owner and co-founder of the popular event. “You’re literally 10 feet way from thoroughbreds racing in front of you; it’s an extraordinary event. It’s a day like no other.”

Rose says attendance will cap out at 1,700 people––almost four times the number of attendees in its first year. The event has grown so popular that last year tickets sold out before the big day. The event’s popularity is that you can bet on live races at Turf Paradise, while betting on races at Church Hill Downs, where the Kentucky Derby is held.

Grandstand general admission costs $5, while DayClub general admission tickets start at $30 in advance. Reserved seats are $60. Attendees also can purchase Sanderson Lincoln Black Label VIP Lounge admittance for $115 in advance. In addition, reserved tables with no host and host tables are available.

Rose says a new feature this year is a complimentary two-ounce tasting of Dom Pérignon champagne with the purchase of VIP lounge tickets. In addition, complimentary food by Fried and Fizzy, three selected alcoholic beverages in the air-cooled lounge with DJ music, 65-inch TVs to watch the Kentucky Derby, and live local racing are included with those tickets.

“It’s a little taste of the best life,” he says.

Although Rose says the event draws a 21-and-older crowd, it’s also kid-friendly. He says that his own young children were in tow last year.

Rose adds that people enjoy sporting their best threads, but there isn’t a dress code per se.

“I think the strength for the event is it’s exclusive but also accessible to all. It’s a really funky, eclectic mix of fun stuff.” says Rose, who’s also the founder of the Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, the country’s most attended polo event.

3rd Annual Stella Artois Derby DayClub Party

Sat., May 5, 2018

thepoloparty.com/derby-2018/

Gates open at 7:15 a.m.

(602) 375-6471

Turf Paradise, 1501 W. Bell Road, Phoenix