ArabHorse Farm Tour

Annual event offers a peek behind the gates of some of the area’s most prestigious Arabian farms.

By Bradley Callow

The 10th annual ArabHorse Farm Tour returns to Scottsdale Dec. 29, 2016 through Jan. 1, 2017. This multi-day event offers the public a rare opportunity to experience majestic Arabian horses up close.

As part of the tour, guests get an inside peek behind the gates of some of the area’s most prestigious horse farms. Barn owners open the doors to their exclusive properties to showcase their horses and facilities with tours, equine performances, and intimate gatherings that often include refreshments or wine tastings.

The initial idea for the tour came up during a New Year’s Eve party composed of a number of passionate Arabian owners. Noting Arizona’s typically wonderful winter climate, the group decided it would be a great time to explore all the local farms.

Event organizer Phyllis LaMalfa says, “The more they thought about it, the more they realized it should be an organized event the community could also enjoy.”

“Scottsdale is recognized as the world capital of the Arabian horse and traditionally some farms in Scottsdale have hosted New Year’s parties or open bars,” says Scott Bailey on the ArabHorse Farm Tour website. Bailey is credited to being the source of the idea for the ArabHorse Farm Tour. For years, he has been inspired to share this beautiful breed up close and personal with as many people as possible.

“The tour has gained in popularity since its inception in 2007. There is no admission charge to attend any of the tour events but we encourage people to participate in our raffles and auctions that will be occurring each event to raise funds for Healing Hearts Animal Rescue and Refuge,” says Bailey.

The 10th anniversary tour will include a total of 10 farms, each will showcase the horses in their own unique and special way. Attendees can choose up to three farms to visit on each day of the event and they will have the opportunity to meet, and in some cases, even feed the horses.

While this event is an amazing opportunity to meet the horses, it also serves as a chance to support a charitable cause. For the last five years, the ArabHorse Farm Tour has supported the local Healing Hearts Animal Rescue and Refuge with a benefit auction. Established in 2005, Healing Hearts is dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of animals. Last year the auction raised over $20,000 to help distressed, abandoned, or abused horses.

When asked why they choose to partner with Healing Hearts, LaMalfa says, ”We all love animals and felt it was a great fit knowing they rescue a lot of Arabians. Jennifer Brumbraugh is the executive director and her team of passionate animal lovers do an amazing job rescuing many animals.”

What: 10th Annual ArabHorse Farm Tour

When: Thurs., Dec. 29, 2016 through Sun., Jan. 1, 2017

Cost: This event is free and open to the public

Info: Visit arabhorsefarmtour.com for schedule and locations