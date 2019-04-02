A Peace of mind

By Alison Stanton

Retractable screens and awnings add comfort and value to homes

Here in the aptly named Valley of the Sun, the constant beating of the sun’s hot rays can wreak havoc on homes, making air conditioners work overtime and causing exterior paint to fade.

As Ken Pesho notes, his family-owned and -operated business, All Seasons Retractables, is ready, willing and able to help bring homes and their owners some much-needed relief.

Pesho co-owns All Seasons Retractables with Keith Filippazzo. Pesho has been in the awning and screen industry for 49 years in the Valley, and Filippazzo was a remodeling contractor in Colorado for 14 years prior to moving to the Valley 12 years ago.

“My wife, Jane, does all the important work like the paperwork and accounting,” Pesho says.

All Seasons Retractables offers a variety of shade products. From retractable patio awnings and window awnings and retractable exterior window and patio screens—either standard or with a zipper—to interior window screens and blackout shades, retractable screen doors, shade sails and retractable pergola awnings, Pesho says his company has everything their customers need to keep their homes looking and feeling cool.

“Our retractable screens and awnings can be operated in a number of ways, including manually, motorized and automated, and they can also include the MyLink feature, which allows people to control them from their phone or computer,” Pesho says.

All Seasons Retractables’ team covers the entire Valley of the Sun and is also happy to travel anywhere in the state to meet with clients, Pesho says.

They also offer free, no-obligation estimates that will help homeowners see how affordable high quality and attractive shades and awnings can be.

“All Seasons Retractables holds everything used in our screens and awnings to the highest of standards, including the engineering, materials, manufacturing capabilities and warranties. This means we constantly provide quality and value to the consumer,” Pesho says.

Pesho says when he and Filippazzo decided to open All Seasons Retractables, they spent a lot of time searching for the best products that were priced fairly and reasonably that they could offer to their valued customers.

“We are focused on giving our clients great value and service for their money, and we found that in a local manufacturer that has been in business since 1880,” Pesho says.

All Seasons Retractables installs products made by the Sunair Awnings.

“Sunair Awnings has two plants, one in Arizona and the original United States plant in Jessup, Maryland. They were the first modern retractable awning company to operate in the United States.”

Pesho says he and Filippazzo enjoy working with their customers and using their 60-plus years of combined experience to help people find the best shading needs for their budget.

They also strive to offer only the highest-quality products at the lowest possible price, combined with the best service. As Pesho notes, their goal is to put “professionalism and honesty” at the forefront of every transaction.

“We are also a licensed contractor and an A+ member of the Better Business Bureau, which are two of the most important things any customer should look for,” Pesho says.

“We design and install on every home as if it were ours.”

All Seasons Retractables

602-350-1319

allseasonsretractables.com