5 Great Mother’s Day Gifts

You love your mom. Your mom loves fabulous presents.

A Little Bubbly

Taittinger Prestige Rose Brut, $75.99 @ Total Wine, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. totalwine.com

A Bit O’ Bling

Reiss Leaf Pendant, $980 @ London Gold, 10441 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. londongold.com

A Fresh Face

Anti-Aging Peptide Facial, $230 @ The Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North Spa, 10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale. fourseasons.com/Scottsdale

A Whiff of Spring

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Drops Eau de Toilette, $76 @ Nordstrom, 7055 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale. nordstrom.com

A Taste of Sweet

Custom cookies, visit website for pricing @ The Baked Equation, thebakedequation.com

Mother’s Day Spending

American’s take Mother’s Day seriously. Check out these stats.

$172

Average amount spent per person on Mother’s Day gifts 2016

$21.4 billion

Total estimated amount spent by Americans during Mother’s Day 2016

25–34 year olds spend the most on gifts for mom

8 in 10 Americans planned to celebrate Mother’s Day in 2016

33 percent of Mother’s Day shopping takes place at a department store

27 percent of Americans shop for Mother’s Day gifts online

Mother’s Day accounts for of one-fourth of the floral purchases made for holidays.

78% of Americans buy greetings cards on Mother’s Day

Source: National Retail Federation (2016 statistics)

What Do Moms Want on Mother’s Day?

Quality time with their family––65 percent

Flowers––33 percent

Chocolate––28 percent

A spa day––28 percent

Family brunch–– 27 percent

The #1 gift mother’s don’t want––a gym membership

Source: Ebates survey