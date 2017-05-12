5 great Mother’s Day gifts
You love your mom. Your mom loves fabulous presents.
A Little Bubbly
Taittinger Prestige Rose Brut, $75.99 @ Total Wine, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. totalwine.com
A Bit O’ Bling
- Reiss Leaf Pendant, $980 @ London Gold, 10441 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. londongold.com
A Fresh Face
Anti-Aging Peptide Facial, $230 @ The Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North Spa, 10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale. fourseasons.com/Scottsdale
A Whiff of Spring
Dolce & Gabbana Floral Drops Eau de Toilette, $76 @ Nordstrom, 7055 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale. nordstrom.com
A Taste of Sweet
Custom cookies, visit website for pricing @ The Baked Equation, thebakedequation.com
Mother’s Day Spending
American’s take Mother’s Day seriously. Check out these stats.
$172
Average amount spent per person on Mother’s Day gifts 2016
$21.4 billion
Total estimated amount spent by Americans during Mother’s Day 2016
25–34 year olds spend the most on gifts for mom
8 in 10 Americans planned to celebrate Mother’s Day in 2016
33 percent of Mother’s Day shopping takes place at a department store
27 percent of Americans shop for Mother’s Day gifts online
Mother’s Day accounts for of one-fourth of the floral purchases made for holidays.
78% of Americans buy greetings cards on Mother’s Day
Source: National Retail Federation (2016 statistics)
What Do Moms Want on Mother’s Day?
Quality time with their family––65 percent
Flowers––33 percent
Chocolate––28 percent
A spa day––28 percent
Family brunch–– 27 percent
The #1 gift mother’s don’t want––a gym membership
Source: Ebates survey
