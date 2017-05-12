5 great Mother’s Day gifts

Posted by: Posted date: May 12, 2017 In: Uncategorized | comment : 0

5 Great Mother’s Day Gifts 

You love your mom. Your mom loves fabulous presents.

 

A Little Bubbly

Taittinger Prestige Rose Brut, $75.99 @ Total Wine, 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix. totalwine.com

 

A Bit O’ Bling

  1. Reiss Leaf Pendant, $980 @ London Gold, 10441 N. Scottsdale Rd., Scottsdale. londongold.com

 

A Fresh Face

Anti-Aging Peptide Facial, $230 @ The Four Seasons Scottsdale at Troon North Spa, 10600 E. Crescent Moon Dr., Scottsdale. fourseasons.com/Scottsdale

 

A Whiff of Spring

Dolce & Gabbana Floral Drops Eau de Toilette, $76 @ Nordstrom, 7055 E. Camelback Rd., Scottsdale. nordstrom.com

 

A Taste of Sweet

Custom cookies, visit website for pricing @ The Baked Equation, thebakedequation.com

 

 

Mother’s Day Spending

American’s take Mother’s Day seriously. Check out these stats.

 

 

$172

Average amount spent per person on Mother’s Day gifts 2016

 

$21.4 billion

Total estimated amount spent by Americans during Mother’s Day 2016

 

25–34 year olds spend the most on gifts for mom

 

8 in 10 Americans planned to celebrate Mother’s Day in 2016

 

33 percent of Mother’s Day shopping takes place at a department store

 

27 percent of Americans shop for Mother’s Day gifts online

 

Mother’s Day accounts for of one-fourth of the floral purchases made for holidays.

 

78% of Americans buy greetings cards on Mother’s Day

 

Source: National Retail Federation (2016 statistics)

 

What Do Moms Want on Mother’s Day?

Quality time with their family––65 percent

Flowers––33 percent

Chocolate––28 percent

A spa day––28 percent

Family brunch–– 27 percent

 

 

The #1 gift mother’s don’t want––a gym membership

 

Source: Ebates survey

 

 

Share

About The Author

A Scottsdale native, Sondra Barr is a journalist, editor, marketing, and social media sort. She writes for local and national publications and enjoys penning stories on interesting people, places, and things. You can view her work at www.themediabarr.com.

Number of Entries : 293

Related posts

Leave a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

© 2015 North Valley Magazine

Scroll to top